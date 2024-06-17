Zimbabwe makes strides in medicine regulation

Achieving Maturity Level 3 signifies that MCAZ has developed a stable, well-functioning, and integrated regulatory system ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines and vaccines registered by the Authority.

Health Reporter

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe has been certified by the World Health Organisation as a Maturity Level 3 (ML 3) medicines and vaccines (non-producing) regulator.

This makes Zimbabwe the sixth African country to receive this accolade after Tanzania (2018), Ghana (2020), Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt (all in 2022).

This achievement follows a comprehensive assessment and the successful implementation of critical recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Achieving Maturity Level 3 signifies that MCAZ has developed a stable, well-functioning, and integrated regulatory system ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines and vaccines registered by the Authority.

MCAZ director general, Dr Richard Rukwata said this status underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in public health protection through rigorous regulatory oversight.