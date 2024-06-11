Zimbabwe makes significant progress in water management-VP Chiwenga

Mukudzei Chingwere in DUSHANBE, Tajikistan

Zimbabwe has made significant progress in water management with an increase in access to clean water in rural areas going up to 84 percent.

Sanitation in urban areas also went up to 80 percent as at last year’s assessment.

The progress report was given this morning by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga in his address to the United Nations (UN) member states attending the Dushanbe Water Process third High-Level International Conference on International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2028.

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon opened the conference this morning.

The global community is taking stock of progress made in implementing the voluntary commitments of the Water Action Agenda and outcomes of the United Nations 2023 Water Conference.

VP Chiwenga told delegates that Zimbabwe has domesticated Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 into the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) – the country’s economic blueprint.

“I am delighted to highlight that there has been significant progress in the WASH sector in Zimbabwe,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The last WASH services assessment conducted by the Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee in 2023 noted an increase in access to clean water in rural areas to 84 percent and sanitation in urban areas to 80.

“The Government-funded Presidential Rural Development Programme will ensure that all 35 000 villages and 10 000 schools in the country are water-secure for human consumption and productive uses.

“The Government will continue to construct dams as well as revitalise existing ones as a mitigation and adaptation strategy to climate change, and serve as critical pivots for rural development.

“Our strategy is therefore premised on enabling and spurring agricultural production, leading to rural industrialisation. A total of US$2 billion has been committed to that end,” said VP Chiwenga.

He reminded the global community that Zimbabwe is forging ahead with its economic development under the albatross of illegal economic sanctions imposed by the West.

“We will not relent in demanding that these heinous measures, which have brought untold suffering to our people, be lifted immediately and unconditionally,” said VP Chiwenga.