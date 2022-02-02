Zimbabwe maintain 12th position on World Rankings

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE maintained their 12th position on the latest World Netball (WN) World Rankings released this week.

The latest WN World Rankings reflect matches played from December 5, 2021 to January 31, 2022.

These include matches played at the England Netball Quad Series and Wales Netball Quad Series.

Zimbabwe’s Gems were last active in November when they competed at the Pent Series and the Africa Cup of Nations in Windhoek, Namibia.

There are no changes to the top six teams with Australia retaining the top spot.

New Zealand are second, followed by England on third position. Jamaica are fourth while South Africa and Uganda remain on fifth and sixth place respectively.

Malawi are ranked seventh.

Zimbabwe are hoping to qualify for the 2023 World Cup to be hosted by South Africa, when they take part in the qualifiers expected to take place this year.