Zimbabwe launches framework for ending tuberculosis

Zimbabwe launches framework for ending tuberculosis Key stakeholders from the Government and its partners launch the multi-sectoral accountability framework for tuberculosis in Harare today.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Health Reporter

Zimbabwe has launched the multi-sectoral accountability framework for tuberculosis which aims to accelerate progress to end the TB epidemic by 2030.

The framework seeks to enhance collaboration and accountability from all key stakeholders including policy makers towards the target.

TB remains one of the leading causes of death in Zimbabwe.

Although the country has made strides to reduce the incidence of TB, there still exist gaps in the identification and management of patients.

The MAF-for TB is expected to address these gaps within the TB programming, finding undiagnosed people with TB and linking them to quality care.

