Zimbabwe juniors shine in ITF tournament

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Ronan Mtisi and Zahara El-zein rose to the occasion to claim the International Tennis Federation South Central Zim Leg One over the weekend in Bulawayo.



Mtisi claimed the boys’ singles title after beating Namibia’s Israel Dowie 6-4, 6-1 in the final. He had earlier on dismissed fellow Zimbabwean Clandestine Ndiringepi 6-0, 6-3 in the semi-finals.

It was also a fruitful weekend for El-zein as she overpowered Great Britain’s Anya Taylor 7-5, 6-2 in the girls’ singles.

On her way to the final, El-zein defeated Tatum Venter from Switzerland 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-final.

Kudzai Chapepa teamed up with South Africa’s Milan Swanepoel to win the girls’ doubles against Taylor Burke of Australia and New Zealand’s Ceressa Jackson.

The boys’ doubles title went to Ndiringepi and Makanaka Whata who beat South Africa’s Tshepang Maisela and his partner Oluhle Senti.