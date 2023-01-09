Zimbabwe junior handball team in camp

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Under-20 handball team has stepped up preparations for the International Handball Federation Challenge Trophy continental phase to be staged in Brazzaville, Congo next week.

The team trooped into camp on Sunday and will be staying at Prince Edward School.

They will be training at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex until their departure scheduled for this coming weekend.

The continental showpiece is due to take place from January 16 to 20.

The technical team led by coach Cephas Mushati retained the bulk of players that won the regional tournament last October. Mushati is expected to join camp on Tuesday. His assistant Tafadzwa Madure is currently in charge of the team.

Team

Masimba Chibonda, Darren Nyakudya, Gashirai Kamucha, Vaughan Matibiri, Tatenda Chinzou, Tonderai Foti, Ronald Magamura, Kundayi Muchapireyi, Tinashe Manyakara, Elvis Mbirinyu, Kudakwashe Soka, Irvine Ndlovu, Nyasha Mafume, Felix Manyani.