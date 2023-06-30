Zimbabwe joins the world in commemorating Vitiligo Day

Tina Musonza Herald Correspondent

Lancet Laboratories has committed to provide medical assistance to people with vitiligo in support of providing health care as envisaged in the Second Republic’s target of leaving no place and no one behind.

Vitiligo is a health condition that causes skin patches and occurs when pigment-producing cells die or stop functioning.

In a statement, Lancet Laboratories Chief executive Dr Charles Muronda said his organisation offers people with vitiligo diagnosis and treatment.

“Lancet is there to assist people with the diagnosis and the treatment option as well as helping people living with vitiligo to overcome (if) any insecurities they have.

“This time around, we are adding to our calendar awareness of vitiligo. This is a condition that a lot of people do not understand, and the future demands that we all be accommodating and inclusive to those living with the condition,” said Dr Muronda.

This year’s commemorations were held under the theme: “Vitiligo, looking into the Future”.

The day, which is observed on June 25, is an initiative aimed at building awareness about vitiligo.

Dr Muronda said hospitals have to create an inclusive environment for people with different health conditions and help them get medical access.

“It is important for those living with the condition, to know what causes vitiligo, when it starts, is there a cure for it and the underlying issues.

“Lancet will be hosting some of the persons affected with vitiligo with a keynote address by one of our pathologists and a dermatologist. We will also have persons affected by the condition give their experiences about living with the condition,” he said.

Musician Michael Jackson was one of the most well-known celebrities who suffered from this condition. He died on June 25, 2009, thus World Vitiligo Day is observed on June 25, in his honour.

The movement has steadily grown over the years, from a handful of volunteers to 484,687 activists and 50+ clinics offering free skin check-ups in 17 countries.