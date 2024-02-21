Zimbabwe joins International Energy Forum 

Herald Reporter

The International Energy Forum today announced that Zimbabwe has joined as a full member of the organisation, bringing the total number of member countries to 73.

The IEF’s mission is to promote energy security through dialogue between producers and consumers. It is the world’s largest organisation of energy ministers, accounting for more than 90 percent of global energy trade.

Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube, who participated in a signing ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said Zimbabwe is pleased to join the International Energy Forum to promote dialogue with fellow members on pressing energy issues.

IEF Secretary General Joseph McMonigle said: “The IEF is pleased to welcome Zimbabwe as a full member, bringing our community of African members to 23 countries.”

