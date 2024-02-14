  • Today Wed, 14 Feb 2024

Zimbabwe, Japan explore economic cooperation

Zimbabwe, Japan explore economic cooperation Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Yamanaka Shinichi pays a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga today.

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe and Japan have started exploring ways of economic cooperation, taking advantage of the excellent bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

This was revealed by Japanese envoy to Zimbabwe Ambassador Yamanaka Shinichi when he called on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga this morning.

The two countries are seeking to boost trade between them, expand agriculture and infrastructure development cooperation as well as explore ways of Information Communication Technology collaboration.

“The Honourable Vice President (Dr Chiwenga) mentioned the importance of economic cooperation in order to strengthen the relationship between Zimbabwe and Japan,” said Ambassador Shinichi.

“Also, he mentioned about some specific areas he is expecting cooperation from Japan such as infrastructure development, agriculture, ICT and also the trade cooperation.”

