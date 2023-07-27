Zimbabwe is modernising its defence forces: Defence Minister

Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri (centre), ZNA Chief of Staff Major General Kasirai Tazira (right) and Air Force of Zimbabwe Director General, Air Commodore Salisio Janyure (far left) follow proceedings during the opening of IDEF Fair in Turkiye.

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is in the process of modernising its defence forces to meet the standards corresponding to the 21st century, the Minister of Defence and War Veterans, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri made the remarks on the sidelines of the official opening of the week-long International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Instabul, Turkiye yesterday.

IDEF is one of the four largest defence industry fairs in the world and where international defence industry companies exhibit their products and share developments in global military technology.

It is organized under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, hosted by Republic of Türkiye Ministry of National Defence, supported by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Defence Industry Agency under the management and responsibility of the Turkish Armed

Forces Foundation and organized by TÜYAP Fairs and Exhibitions Organization.

The fair was officially opened by Turkiye Minister of Defence General (Rtd) Yasaf Guler.

Speaking to the media soon after the opening ceremony, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the invitation to the fair was an opportunity for Zimbabwe to learn and develop its defence forces to meet modern standards.

“Zimbabwe is privileged to have been invited to this special occasion so that we learn from countries such as Turkiye, who are much and greater into research and development to develop their own military equipment and other resources,” she said.

“Currently, Turkiye meets 80 percent of its military requirements from its local resources through innovation and reverse engineering.” Zimbabwe, she said has all resources it requires both natural and human to develop its own military equipment and related requirements.

The fair, she said, is critical for in the continuous development of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“Zimbabwe, is currently in the process of modernising its defence capabilities and it is through such forums that it will identify and acquire modern equipment as well as learn how to produce some,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri is also expected to make key engagements of national interest with various stakeholders on the sidelines of the fare.

She is accompanied by senior officers from the Zimbabwe defence Forces and her ministry officials.