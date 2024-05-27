Zimbabwe/Iran to pursue cooperation despite President Raisi’s death

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Operationalisation of 12 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and other economic cooperation agreements between Zimbabwe and the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be affected by the death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Abbas Navazani said this when he paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga at his offices this morning.



Zimbabwe has since seconded the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira to be its representative for the joint monitoring team for the projects, while Iran is represented by Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare, Solat Mortazavi.

Zimbabwe continues to spread global economic synergies in traditional and emerging markets in line with President Mnangagwa’s thrust of pursuing all collaborations.

Speaking to journalists after meeting VP Chiwenga, Ambassador Navazani said the cooperation between the two countries will not be affected by the sad death of President Raisi.

“Recently, our Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini insisted that there should be no delays in line with the late President Raisi’s foreign policy. We will follow all the issues and agreements, especially with our brotherly country Zimbabwe, to implement all projects, there is no halt or delay,” said Ambassador Navazani.

In the meeting, VP Chiwenga reassured Iran of Zimbabwe’s commitment to working tirelessly in consolidating the long-standing bond between the two countries through matters of mutual interest.