Zimbabwe, Iran step up bilateral relations

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe and Iran have today signed a record 12 Memoranda of Understanding aimed at expanding cooperation in different fields that include agriculture, science, energy, information communication and technology and pharmaceutical as the two countries bilateral relations continue to grow from strength to strength.

The MoUs were signed by different Ministers and heads of departments for relevant portfolios in the presence of President Mnangagwa and his visiting Iranian counterpart President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

President Raisi arrived in Harare today for a one-day State Visit where he held bilateral talks with President Mnangagwa before witnessing signing of the 12 MOUs.

Zimbabwe and Iran enjoy good bilateral relations dating back to the liberation struggle and there has been cooperation between Harare and Tehran in the area of culture, broadcasting and agriculture, among other areas.