Zimbabwe, Iran seek closer collaboration

The Zimbabwe Government officials pose for a picture with the Iranian officials in Tehran, Iran.

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The 9th Joint Permanent National Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) between Zimbabwe and Iran held in Tehran, Iran has agreed to deepen relations in various economic areas including gas and petroleum trade, renewable energy, trade and commerce, mining and industrial cooperation.

This is in line with President Mnangagwa’s thrust to improve the economy for the citizenry’s comfort.

Iran is one of the world’s biggest producers of oil and gas, two fledgling industries in northern Zimbabwe where significant deposits have been discovered.

The two countries also discussed cooperation in finance and banking, customs administration, broadcasting and publicity, transport, research and innovation exchange as well as arts, sport and cultural cooperation, among other areas.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava led the country’s government delegation to Tehran.