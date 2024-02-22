Zimbabwe invited to BRICS Games

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga exchange pleasantries with Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko ahead of their meeting in Kazan, Russia this afternoon.

Mukudzei Chingwere in KAZAN, Russia

Zimbabwe’s quest to join the BRICS Bank and ultimately the BRICS grouping has gotten a boost after the Russian Federation invited Zimbabwe to the BRICS Games, another sign of the group’s soft spot for Zimbabwe.

The invite was extended by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Chernyshenko when he met Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga on the sidelines of the Phygital Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

The games are a sporting festival that brings together countries under the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

However, there currently are some discussions between organisers of the BRICS Games and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations to ensure the games do not create a counter-attraction to the Olympics.

The annual multisport competition among BRICS members and their associates is usually organised by the country chairing the group that year and 60 countries have been invited to this year’s edition which will feature 30 sporting codes.

Zimbabwe has also been invited to the 2024 World Friendship Games in September, in Russia.

But it is the BRICS Games that are sure to excite authorities as Zimbabwe’s joining the BRICS Bank and the BRICS grouping is seen as a facilitator to the country’s economic development strategy.