Zimbabwe invited to attend Korea-Africa Summit

Victor Maphosa In Seoul, South Korea

Zimbabwe is among the African countries invited to attend the Korea-Africa Summit, scheduled for June 4 and 5 this year in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

This is the first ever Korea-Africa Summit which is expected to see about 50 African countries converging in the Asian country.

The Summit is being organised by the Government of South Korea.

In a recent interview with The Herald, South Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Park Jae Kyung said the objective of the Summit is to strengthen relations between Africa and Korea.

“My President invited more than 50 Heads of State and Governments from African countries to the first ever Korea-Africa Summit in Korea. It is a historic event.

“Koreans are excited about this event and are ready to welcome African leaders. Preparations are already underway for this big Summit which is all about economic development cooperation.

“We are eager to assist Africa in achieving sustainable economic development and growth.

“Korea suffered poverty, war issues and hardships. We overcame those challenges and turned them into opportunities for our national development.

“We are willing to assist African countries to achieve the aspects of industrialisation and democratisation,” said Ambassador Jae Kyung.

He said the Summit will provide a platform for Koreans and Africans to interact and understand each other more.