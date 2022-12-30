Zimbabwe internationals resume league action in South Africa

30 Dec, 2022 - 12:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe internationals resume league action in South Africa Khama Billiat

The Herald

Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE internationals Khama Billiat, Knox Mutizwa and Devine Lunga’s teams will clash on Saturday afternoon when the South African Premiership returns after two months break.

Golden Arrows host Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhinda stadium on New Year’s Eve.
The fourth placed Amakhosi would be seeking to continue with their winning form after winning their last two league matches against Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy.
Action in the Premiership returns this afternoon with the high-profile match between champions Mamelodi Sundowns versus Orlando Pirates.
In other matches lined up for today, Stellenbosch host Chippa while Onesimo Bhasera and George Chigova SuperSport host Washington Arubi Marumo Gallants while Maritzburg date TS Galaxy.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting