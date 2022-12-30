Zimbabwe internationals resume league action in South Africa

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE internationals Khama Billiat, Knox Mutizwa and Devine Lunga’s teams will clash on Saturday afternoon when the South African Premiership returns after two months break.

Golden Arrows host Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhinda stadium on New Year’s Eve.

The fourth placed Amakhosi would be seeking to continue with their winning form after winning their last two league matches against Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy.

Action in the Premiership returns this afternoon with the high-profile match between champions Mamelodi Sundowns versus Orlando Pirates.

In other matches lined up for today, Stellenbosch host Chippa while Onesimo Bhasera and George Chigova SuperSport host Washington Arubi Marumo Gallants while Maritzburg date TS Galaxy.