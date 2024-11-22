Zimbabwe, Indonesia reaffirm desire to deepen ties

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

The Indonesian Embassy in Harare held celebrations to mark Indonesia’s 79th Anniversary of Independence and Heroes’ Day.

The celebrations were attended by Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Albert Chimbindi, who was representing Foreign Affairs Minister Professor Amon Murwira, other senior Government officials and diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe.

In a speech read on his behalf by Ambassador Chimbindi, Prof Murwira congratulated the newly elected Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto and reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to continue working with the South East Asian country.

“We take this opportunity to congratulate Indonesia for the successful elections held recently and the smooth transition of authority from former President Joko Widodo’s administration to the incumbent ‘Red and White’ administration of His Excellency President Prabowo Subianto,” he said.

Indonesian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dewa Juniarta Sastrawan pledged to continue working towards boosting economic and political relations between the two countries.