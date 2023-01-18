Zimbabwe in second defeat at the continental handball tourney

The Herald

Sports Reporter

IT was another tough day for Zimbabwe on Tuesday at the ongoing International Handball Federation Trophy continental phase after suffering their second defeat at the hands of Guinea in Brazzaville, Congo.

Zimbabwe is competing in the junior (Under-20) category and they lost 13-41 to Guinea.

The competition is proving to be tough for Zimbabwe, who are making their maiden appearance at the level.

Zimbabwe coach Cephas Mushati believes his charges have been giving their best considering the level of competition.

“I am really impressed by the team performance so far, though we lost two of our matches. They gave a spirited performance especially on our second match (against Guinea) given the standard of handball we are witnessing here.

“They are gaining confidence and (we) hope to continue from where we left on our next match against Nigeria,” said Mushati.

Zimbabwe take on Nigeria this afternoon.

