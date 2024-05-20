Zimbabwe hosts regional table tennis coaching course

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union are hosting the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Coaching and Para Table Tennis Level One Course from this morning until Friday at Prince Edward High School in Harare.

Noah Ferenando, president of the Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union, said they are honoured to be hosting the prestigious course under the instruction of ITTF Course instructor, Kealoboga Keistang from Botswana.

“As ZTTU, we are happy to be welcoming coaches from across the region to this landmark event.

“The quadrennial course is a critical part of developing our sport in Zimbabwe. It will provide our national coaches with the latest science-based approaches to table tennis coaching, thereby helping to elevate the standard of our sport from the grassroots to the elite level.

“We are honoured that as Zimbabwe we have been selected to host this important ITTF training program.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our coaches to learn from the world-class expert, who is an international instructor, and further their skills in both able-bodied and para table tennis disciplines.”

“The course curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including biomechanics, physiology, sports psychology, coaching methodology, training planning, and para table tennis coaching. Participants will engage in both theoretical lessons and practical on-court sessions.

“Continuous education and development of our coaching workforce is crucial for the growth of table tennis in Zimbabwe

“This ITTF course will provide our national team coaches with the tools and knowledge to better prepare players for international competitions.

“Zimbabwe’s hosting of the ITTF Coaching and Para Table Tennis Level One Course is a testament to the country’s strong table tennis infrastructure and commitment to player development,” said Ferenando.