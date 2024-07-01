Zimbabwe hosts KOPIA Africa directors’ meeting

Sifelani Tsiko

Innovations Editor

Zimbabwe will this week host the Korea Programme for Innovation on Agriculture (KOPIA) Africa directors’ conference in Victoria Falls.

KOPIA Zimbabwe Centre project coordinator, Ms Yemurai Magaya told The Herald on Monday that the meeting will review projects in member states, share experiences and chart the way forward to boost agricultural production on the continent.

“This event brings together all KOPIA directors from African centres to share their experiences,” she said.

“It seeks to consolidate and implement some of the agreements that were made at the just ended Korea – Africa Heads of States Summit which was also attended by President Mnangagwa. We are excited to be hosting this meeting, particularly now when Korea and Zimbabwe are celebrating 30 years of bilateral relations.”

Participants will be drawn from seven African countries that include Uganda, Ethiopia, Algeria, Ghana, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

The meeting will be opened by KOPIA Zimbabwe centre director, Dr Kim Young Bok.

KOPIA is an international organisation that falls under the Rural Development Administration (RDA) of South Korea.

The RDA has established KOPIA Centres in developing countries in South-east Asia, Latin America and Africa since 2009.

KOPIA Zimbabwe Centre became the 20th KOPIA Centre in the world and the 6th in Africa.

In Zimbabwe, KOPIA’s projects are implemented through the KOPIA Zimbabwe Centre and the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC) through a Government-to-Government bilateral MOU that was signed between Korea and Zimbabwe.

KOPIA Zimbabwe Centre is implementing several projects to enhance sustainable agricultural practices, spur income generation for small-holder farmers and reduce rural to urban migration.