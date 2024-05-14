Zimbabwe has enough water for winter cropping

Fidelis Munyoro

Government has assured farmers that dams have enough water to meet the winter cropping supplies as it sets a target of at least 120 000 hectares to be put under winter wheat during the 2024 winter cropping season.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka said the national dam level average stands at 77 percent, against an average of 71.2 percent expected during this time of the year.

The Minister said the national dams and other sources of water are holding sufficient water to irrigate a total of 141 000 hectares of land based on verified installed irrigation capacity at a rate ranging from 5ML/ha to 7ML/ha, depending on the agro-ecological region, the type of irrigation system and other factors.

“In view of this development and to ensure the effective and sustainable harnessing of the available water resources, all farmers and other entities wishing to irrigate during the season are advised to sign water abstraction agreements with ZINWA,” said Minister Masuka in a statement.

Agreements allow ZINWA to efficiently allocate and make water reservations for farmers. Minister Masuka advised farmers and all winter cropping stakeholders to approach their nearest ZINWA Catchment and Provincial Offices for water allocation modalities and further assistance.

He urged them to work closely with Agritex in determining their crop water requirements for the season.

“In line with the Government’s thrust of promoting irrigation water uptake and supporting increased production on the farms, ZINWA shall be implementing seasonal billing for all A2 farmers on stop-order facilities with funders or off-takers of their produce. Farmers are thus advised to take full advantage of this arrangement,” said Minister Masuka.

The Minister also said the Government is disturbed by increasing incidents of vandalism of irrigation water conveyance infrastructure, power supply components and infrastructure; a development that threatens the country’s food security efforts.

He implored the public to report any acts of such vandalism to the police or to ZINWA.

For assistance, farmers can approach ZINWA Catchment and Provincial on the following numbers: Mashonaland West; Eng Tendai Muyambo -0772 515 246;

Mashonaland East and Central, Eng Gift Ziweya- 0785 581 454;

Manicaland Eng, P. Nyahora- 0772 761 441;

Midlands, Mr P. Gundani- 0773 742 899;

Masvingo, Eng S. Nazombe- 0772 395 060;

Matabeleland South, Eng A. Manyeka 0773 586 065;

Matabeleland North, Eng H. Tobve, 0775 123 090.