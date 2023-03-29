Zimbabwe hands over maize meal to Malawi

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Malawi Dr Nancy Saungweme ( second from left) poses for pictures with Malawian official after handing over 300 tonnes of maize meal donated by the Government of Zimbabwe to victims of Cyclone Freddy, recently

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE’s first shipment of assistance to Malawi following the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy has been formally handed over by the country’s Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme.

The country donated 300 tonnes of maize meal to Malawi following the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy which left over 500 000 people displaced in 16 districts with over 500 people dead, 1 724 injured and hundreds of people still missing.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Blantyre yesterday, Ambassador Saungweme said President Mnangagwa heeded to the call for support made by his counterpart President Lazarus Chakwera hence the dispatch of the contribution which is a sign of solidarity and support to the people of Malawi.

“As you are aware, Zimbabwe and Malawi are one people and we have always supported each other in good and bad times,” Ambassador Saungweme said.

“It is also a sign of excellent bilateral relations that exist between our two countries. It is my Government’s wish to do more to ensure that our brothers and sisters left homeless after the cyclone will pick themselves up and continue with their daily lives.

“In that regard, on 27 March 2023, my President chaired the resource mobilisation meeting for the Tropical Cyclone Freddy disaster where numerous pledges were made.

“The President also constituted a Disaster Relief Committee to come up with a comprehensive assistance package for Malawi.

“May the people of Malawi find comfort in that the people of Zimbabwe’s thoughts and prayers are with them in these trying times. It is our hope that Malawi will be healed and restored by the Almighty”.

Government has set up a disaster relief committee led by Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo to draw up a comprehensive assistance package for Malawi, which will include a Government contribution plus the assistance already coming from the Zimbabwean private sector following the call by President Mnangagwa.