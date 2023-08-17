Zimbabwe gets SADC deputy chairmanship

President Mnangagwa poses with other leaders at the 43rd Ordinary Summit of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State & Government at the Intercontinental Hotel in Luanda, Angola. - Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Kudakwashe Mugari in LUANDA Angola

Zimbabwe has today assumed the deputy chairmanship of SADC deputising Angola for the next year.

This was revealed at the ongoing 43rd Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government here.

Zimbabwe will host the 44th SADC Summit next year in Harare and assume the chairmanship until 2025.

In an interview, President Mnangagwa thanked SADC for the honour bestowed on Zimbabwe.

“I feel honoured for my country to be accorded the vice chairperson post and next year we are going to host the summit,” he said.

The summit is running under the theme: “Human and financial capital: The key drivers for sustainable industrialisation of the SADC region.”

The theme seeks to address two of the most critical enablers in supporting regional industrialisation: adequate human resources in terms of numbers and technical capacity.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has since left Luanda for Harare.