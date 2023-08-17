  • Today Thu, 17 Aug 2023

Zimbabwe gets SADC deputy chairmanship

Zimbabwe gets SADC deputy chairmanship President Mnangagwa poses with other leaders at the 43rd Ordinary Summit of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State & Government at the Intercontinental Hotel in Luanda, Angola. - Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Kudakwashe Mugari in LUANDA Angola

Zimbabwe has today assumed the deputy chairmanship of SADC deputising Angola for the next year.

This was revealed at the ongoing 43rd Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government here.

Zimbabwe will host the 44th SADC Summit next year in Harare and assume the chairmanship until 2025.

In an interview, President Mnangagwa thanked SADC for the honour bestowed on Zimbabwe.

“I feel honoured for my country to be accorded the vice chairperson post and next year we are going to host the summit,” he said.

The summit is running under the theme: “Human and financial capital: The key drivers for sustainable industrialisation of the SADC region.”

The theme seeks to address two of the most critical enablers in supporting regional industrialisation: adequate human resources in terms of numbers and technical capacity.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has since left Luanda for Harare.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Zimbabwe vies for SADC Vice Chairmanship... National

    Zimbabwe vies for SADC Vice Chairmanship...

    Kudakwashe Mugari in LUANDA ,Angola Heads of State and Government have started arriving here for the 43rd Ordinary SADC Summit with Zimbabwe set to bid for the Vice Chairmanship post with Angola taking over the chairmanship baton from the Democratic Republic of Congo. If Zimbabwe wins it will deputise Angola and will be in line […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments