Zimbabwe Gender Commission postpones multi-political gender conference

Lesego Valela Herald Correapondent

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has postponed the multi-political party gender conference on Women’s Political Participation which was scheduled for Wednesday.

In a statement, ZGC chief executive officer Mrs Virginia Muwanigwa said it was postponed to a later date because it clashed with the opening of the Fifth Session of Parliament

“Regrettably, the conference coincides with the official opening of the fifth session of the Parliament of Zimbabwe which will be opened by His Excellency, the President Mnangagwa who was invited to give a keynote address at the Multi-Political Party Gender Conference.

“Furthermore, most of the invited participants will be attending the same event,” said Mrs Muwanigwa.

The commission said a new date for the conference will be communicated at the earliest convenience.