Zimbabwe gears for 2024 Africa Public Service Day celebrations

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE is gearing up for the 2024 Africa Public Service Day commemorations slated for Sunday to celebrate the country’s public service.

The day is celebrated annually on June 23 and is on the African Union calendar.

This year, celebrations will run under the theme “Empowering citizen centric public service for an inclusive and thriving 21st century Africa: A journey of life-long learning and technological transformation.”

Addressing journalists ahead of the national celebrations in Mutare, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo said the conference seeks to discover innovations in the public service, reward excellence in the sector and motivate public servants.

It will also promote innovation, enhance professionalism in the public service, raise the image of the service, collect, document and share best practices for possible replication within a country and across the African continent.

“The day reminds public servants of their importance as front liners of service delivery and attaining our developmental goals,” he said.

“The Africa Public Service Day is celebrated annually in each country. It is then celebrated every two years at continental level. Zimbabwe hosted continental celebrations in 2021 and 2023,” said Minister Moyo.

“In Zimbabwe, this year’s commemorations will be in all the provinces. Activities will include exhibitions, community outreach, public lectures, awareness campaigns against child labour and early child marriages.

“The main emphasis therefore revolves around the need for the public service to adjust to the ever changing world,” Minister Moyo said.