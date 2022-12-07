Zimbabwe food secure, now confronts quality 

Director General Food and Nutrition Council, Dr George Kembo joins other continental experts in addressing a panel at a High-Level Meeting on the Theme of the African Year of Nutrition 2022 in ABIDJAN, Côte d'Ivoire.

Mukudzei Chingwere in ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire

Zimbabwe is emerging from food insecurity to food security and is now shifting focus to improving the quality of food for its citizenry as a way of conforming to nutritional requirements for the betterment of people’s lives, Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka has said.

He made the remarks here where he is leading the Zimbabwean delegation attending the High-Level Meeting on the Theme of the African Year of Nutrition 2022 on behalf of Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has put in place measures to ensure food sufficiency through various agricultural transformation programmes.

To this end, Zimbabwe has not only achieved sufficiency for local consumption but is now pushing to have a bigger share in the export market.

Now the next target for Zimbabwe is to improve the quality of food for all in line with President Mnangagwa’s thrust on improving people’s lives.

“So, the participation at this high-level nutrition summit will enable Zimbabwe to share experiences with other countries,” said Minister Masuka.

“We will also be able to assist ourselves, gather experiences from others and see how well they are doing versus what we are doing.

“I think in the long run Zimbabwe is emerging from food insecurity to food security and therefore the nutrition aspects are key to what Zimbabwe ought to be doing into the future,” said Minister Masuka.

Zimbabwe’s experts in food and nutrition are today participating in discussions with continental peers ahead of tomorrow’s engagements of political leaders.