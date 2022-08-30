Zimbabwe farmer selected for AWIEF awards

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A renowned Mhangura female farmer, Ms Nomhle Mliswa has been selected as one of the finalists in the Lifetime Achievement Award category of the 2022 Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards.

AWIEF, a Pan-African, non-profit women’s economic empowerment organisation, promotes and supports women across various industry sectors towards the contribution of the continent’s inclusive economic growth and social development.

In its sixth edition, the prestigious annual AWIEF Awards conference will be held from September 26 to 27, 2022, on-site in Cairo, Egypt and virtually in partnership with Egypt’s Ministry for International Cooperation.

Speaking to The Herald, Ms Mliswa said she was overjoyed to represent the nation in the category she is battling out with Egypt’s Ms Dalia Ibrahim the chief executive officer of Nahdet Misr Publishing House and Arabiz chief executive officer, Ms Manal Amin.

Ms Mliswa is the owner and chief executive officer of SummerHill Farm in Mhangura, Mashonaland West province.

Other Zimbabweans to represent the nation at the awards include Ms Barbara Kamba-Nyati under creative industry awards, Ms Luimbie Mlambo under social entrepreneur award and Judith Marera, energy entrepreneur award finalist.