04 Apr, 2022 - 12:04 0 Views
Zimbabwe face Netherlands this afternoon

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE conclude their Pool A matches this afternoon at the ongoing FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup with an encounter against Netherlands in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The match starts at 3.30pm.

They have won one of the two matches they have played so far and today they are up against Netherlands, who are the favourites going into this match.

Coach Tendayi Maredza conceded they are up against tough opponents but the team will be out to give it their all.

Sixteen countries are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into four Pools. The top two teams from each Pool advance to the quarterfinals.

United States and Canada clash in the other Pool A match.

Canada are still to win a game after losing to Zimbabwe and Netherlands.

