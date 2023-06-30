Zimbabwe, EU sign elections observation agreement

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe and the European Union have signed an administrative agreement to formalise the invitation of the bloc to observe the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The AA was signed between the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira and EU’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jorbst von Kirchmann.

In his remarks, Prof Murwira said since the advent of universal suffrage in 1980, it has been Zimbabwe’s practice to invite foreign governments and organisations to observe its elections.

“In line with this tradition, and the Government’s engagement and re-engagement policy, the Government of Zimbabwe is, once again, inviting international observers to witness the people of Zimbabwe exercise their sovereign right to freely elect a President, Members of the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament, and Local Government representatives of their choice during these forthcoming harmonised general elections. Among other international organisations, the EU is one of the entities invited to observe the upcoming harmonised elections,” he said.

Ambassador von Kirchmann said they were expecting at least 150 observers with the first group of 11 experts expected in the country next week.

The EU observer team will be led by Italian Member of the European Parliament Mr Fabio Castaldo who will be the chief elections observer.