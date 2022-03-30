Zimbabwe establishes diplomatic ties with Lebanon

30 Mar, 2022 - 16:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe establishes diplomatic ties with Lebanon Ambassador Chimbindi and Dr Mudallali signing on behalf of their countries

The Herald

Herald Reporter
ZIMBABWE and Lebanon have signed a joint communique that will see the two countries establishing diplomatic relations, as part of the Second Republic engagement and re-engagement drive.

In a statement, the Mission of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Nations said the historic event will see the strengthening of economic and cultural cooperation, among others, between the two countries.

Zimbabwe was represented by Ambassador Albert Chimbindi the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Lebanon by its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Amal Mudallali.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting