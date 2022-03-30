Zimbabwe establishes diplomatic ties with Lebanon

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Lebanon have signed a joint communique that will see the two countries establishing diplomatic relations, as part of the Second Republic engagement and re-engagement drive.

In a statement, the Mission of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Nations said the historic event will see the strengthening of economic and cultural cooperation, among others, between the two countries.

Zimbabwe was represented by Ambassador Albert Chimbindi the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Lebanon by its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Amal Mudallali.