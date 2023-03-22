Zimbabwe Emerging in India for special red-ball training camp

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Emerging men’s team has returned to India for a special red-ball training camp that will see them play four four-day matches against local opposition.

They will spend close to a month at the Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute in Mumbai.

Coached by former national team captain Elton Chigumbura, the Zimbabwe Emerging squad – consisting mainly of under-23 players – visited the same academy for a white-ball training camp last year.

This time round they are focusing on multi-day cricket.

After arriving in India last Friday, they did not waste time getting into action as they took on the Omtex ICWC side in the first four-day match that got underway on Monday.

Their next match is scheduled for March27-30, with two other games pencilled in April for 4-7 and 9-12 before the team returns home.

In between the matches, they will have practice sessions and other activities.

The partnership between Zimbabwe Cricket and the Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute has over the past year seen ZC sending several teams – including the senior and under-19 national women’s sides – to the Mumbai-based academy for special training camps.

ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza is impressed by the growing relationship.

“We appreciate our relationship with Omtex which has allowed us to send several teams, including the Zimbabwe Emerging currently in India, to the institution for an important programme that involves high-performance coaching and support for players to develop their skills technically, tactically, mentally and physically to enhance their preparation for international cricket,” said Masakadza.