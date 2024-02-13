Zimbabwe Early Learning Policy (ZELP) launched

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Government has today launched the Zimbabwe Early Learning Policy (ZELP) whose aim seeks to improve the nation’s educational background and foundation.

Launching the policy, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Angeline Gata, said the policy is the first indicator of the country’s commitment to both the United Nations transforming education summit recommendations and the Tashkent Declaration on the provision of early education globally.

The policy, she said, will ensure that every child in Zimbabwe accesses equitable, quality, inclusive, affordable and relevant foundational learning.

The launch means early childhood learning will now start at the age of four.

UNICEF’s education specialist, Ms Clara Mulamba, reaffirmed the developmental partner’s commitment towards supporting the government in constructing more learning institutions in the country.

Among the traits of the blueprint, the country seeks to reduce the distance walked by early learners to five kilometres.

The ministry’s public relations director, Mr Taungana Ndoro said the country had a current deficit of at least 2000 schools countrywide.