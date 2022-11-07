Zimbabwe completes health sector study

Health Service Board executive chairman Dr Paulinus Sikosana addressing delegates at the health labour market analysis for Zimbabwe validation workshop being held in Victoria Falls.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke in Victoria Falls

Zimbabwe has completed a comprehensive analysis of the country’s health workforce to inform the necessary policy actions needed to address existing gaps in the health sector.

The comprehensive health labour market analysis (HLMA) was conducted by the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Health Services Board (HSB) with technical and financial support from the World Health Organisation.

The programme is expected to help the country develop a human resources for health investment plan that will improve health service delivery towards the achievement of universal health coverage.