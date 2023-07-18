Zimbabwe committed to transparent elections-EU

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Following an invitation by Government to observe the 2023 harmonised elections scheduled for August 2023, the European Union Election Observation Mission has begun its work and has commended Zimbabwe’s commitment to free and fair elections.

Government has invited observers both local and foreign to observe the elections and President Mnangagwa has on numerous occasions called on all political parties to carry out their campaigns in peace.

Apart from the EU, Government has also invited observers from the AU, SADC and various other organisations.

EU EOM Chief Observer Mr Fabio Massimo Castaldo, a Member of the European Parliament said their invitation was a sign of Zimbabwe and the EU’s commitment to transparent elections.

“The deployment of this mission is a strong sign of Zimbabwe’s and the EU’s commitment to supporting genuine and transparent elections. We are here to achieve common goals with the people and the institutions of Zimbabwe. We will observe and analyse elections, and our tested methodology ensures that there won’t be any interference in the process by our side,” Mr Castaldo said.

The EU said the mandate of EU EOM was to conduct an independent, impartial and comprehensive analysis of the entire election process, before, on and after the election day and will also assess the extent to which the process complies with Zimbabwe’s national law and international and regional standards for democratic elections.

“EU observers will also focus on the level playing field for contesting candidates and parties, the electoral administration, the campaign environment, the conduct of traditional and social media, voting, counting and the tabulation of results.

“We will remain in the country well beyond election day to observe the post-electoral environment”, Mr Castaldo said.

A core team of 11 analysts arrived in Zimbabwe on July 8, and will be joined by 46 long-term observers and 44 short-term observers.

On election day the mission will be supplemented across the country by locally recruited short-term observers, drawn from embassies, and a delegation from the European Parliament.

The EU EOM will, on election day, comprise of over 150 observers from EU member states as well as Canada, Norway and Switzerland.