Zimbabwe committed to the elimination of TB

Hatred Zenenga in New York, United States

Zimbabwe is fully committed to the elimination of TB in line with targets set out in the SDGs and the “End TB Strategy”, President Mnangagwa has said while addressing a High Level Meeting on The Fight Against TB at the ongoing 78th United Nations General Assembly.

The President said that the meeting allows countries to identify gaps and challenges towards concrete steps for the eradication of the TB epidemic.

“May I reaffirm that Zimbabwe is fully committed to the elimination of TB in line with targets set out in the SDGs and the ‘End TB Strategy’.

“This has led to the removal of our country from the list of 22 High-Burdened countries,” he said.

He added that the country continues to prioritise equitable access to TB prevention, quality diagnosis, treatment and care services for all Zimbabweans.

“Added focus is on measures to address the social determinants of the disease, such as food and nutrition, poverty, overcrowding, malnutrition, and lack of access to healthcare.

“Further, my Government has decentralised TB healthcare services to all our communities, particularly those whose existing vulnerabilities are compounded by TB. Equally, we have been quick to adopt new treatment options, to optimise our TB response,” said President Mnangagwa.

To date, Zimbabwe has adopted the W.H.O. Multi-Sectoral Accountability Framework for Tuberculosis to enhance collaborative efforts in the fight against TB.