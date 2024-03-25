Zimbabwe committed to sound relations with Brazil

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Acting Chief Director Multilateral Affairs Michael Chigiji (right) and Secretary for Africa and the Middle East in the Ministry of External Relations of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Ambassador Carlos Duarte during the first round of political consultations between Zimbabwe and Brazil in Harare today- Picture: Memory Mangombe

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe is committed to strengthen its bilateral relations with Brazil for the mutual benefit of both countries, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Rofina Chikava has said.

Ambassador Chikava said this on Monday, in her opening remarks read by the Ministry’s Chief Director for Political Affairs, Mr Michael Chigiji during the opening of the first political consultative meeting between Zimbabwe and Brazil.

The Brazilian delegation is led by its Secretary for Africa and the Middle East in the Ministry of External Relations, Ambassador Carlos Duarte.

“Let me begin by stating, at the outset, that Zimbabwe takes these consultations very seriously, as they are an extremely valuable forum for mutual briefings, sharing perspectives, coming up with common positions on issues of mutual interest as well as identifying new priority areas for co-operation in an open and cordial atmosphere.

“The ultimate goal is to nurture, strengthen, broaden and deepen the relationship between our two countries and peoples,” she said.

I am hopeful that today’s meeting will bring a positive contribution to the strengthening of our bilateral relations and will open doors for partnerships in several areas.

Ambassador Duarte expressed his gratitude on the progress made in two technical cooperation projects in agriculture.

“I am glad to notice that Zimbabwe has already sent its comments on the final text of a third envisaged project, regarding exports of flowers and ornamental plants, which will be one of the few projects in which Brazil will be receiving assistance from a developing country.

“I am certain that the Brazilian side will soon be in a position to present the final version of the project for signature,” he said.