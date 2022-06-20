Zimbabwe committed to improving refugees welfare

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is committed to the welfare of refugees and their integration into surrounding communities, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima has said.

Today Zimbabwe joined the world in celebrating World Refugee Day with Government saying it is committed to improving the welfare of refugees and their integration in society.

In his remarks to mark the Day, that is being observed today, Prof Mavima said Zimbabwe is putting measures to improve the welfare of refugees.

He said this at Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge where amenities have been put in place to help their integration into a normal society.

“We have done very well in terms of administering the camp, there are many projects that are happening here including irrigation development. The irrigation system is very productive.

“There are also other livelihood programmes like chicken rearing, fish farming, piggery. So the community of refugees has become almost self-sufficient,” said Minister Mavima.