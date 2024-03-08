  • Today Fri, 08 Mar 2024

Zimbabwe commits to upholding human rights of individuals with albinism

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe has committed itself to assisting and advancing the enjoyment of human rights of individuals who are living with albinism, a Senior Government official has said.

Speaking at the interactive dialogue with the independent expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism, Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry Mrs Vimbai Νyemba said the Constitution of Zimbabwe affords people with albinism full rights in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“These include the right to life, adequate standards of living and social protection, equality and non-discrimination, freedom from exploitation, freedom from violence and abuse, and the right to education, health, work and employment,” she said.

