Zimbabwe commends COMESA Court for tackling African challenges

Daniel Chigunwe

Herald Correspondent

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Advocate Norbert Mazungunye has commended the solidarity being displayed by African countries in pursuing legal solutions to continental challenges.

Advocate Mazungunye is leading a delegation from Zimbabwe that is attending the 27th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) meeting of Ministers of Justice and Attorney Generals in Lusaka, Zambia.

The meeting which is ending on Friday saw the election of judges of the COMESA Court where Zimbabwean candidate Judge Lavender Makoni came second out of the 15 countries present.

Kenya’s Justice Aggrey Muchelule was elected the Principal Judge of the COMESA Court of First Instance.

The COMESA court has two divisions – the Court of First Instance and the Appellate Division.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Advocate Mazungunye said the election of Judge Makoni is a testament to the region’s confidence in Zimbabwe’s judiciary system and commended African countries for pursuing home-grown solutions.

“One of our judges has been elected in the COMESA Court of First Instance and we appreciate that other African countries are confident in our judiciary system,” he said.

“We hope that Judge Makoni will go there and execute her mandate in promoting and interpreting the COMESA Treaty and solving disputes fairly. I am also elated by the solidarity that African countries have in trying to find African solutions to African problems.

“Having a court led by African judges from diverse legal systems assists our elected judges to have a wider understanding of the legal systems of other countries.”

Established in 1994 with its permanent seat in Khartoum, Sudan, the court ensures that the COMESA Treaty is interpreted and applied in accordance with the law. It also settles disputes between COMESA Member States, the secretary-general, individuals and corporates.

COMESA is the largest regional economic community in Africa and is made up of 21 African countries.

Its goals include promoting regional integration through trade, developing natural and human resources, and benefitting all people in the region.