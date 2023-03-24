Zimbabwe commemorates World TB Day

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Senior Health Reporter

Zimbabwe today joined the world in commemorating World Tuberculosis Day as the country continues to implement strategies to end the epidemic by 2030.

This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme, ‘Yes, we can end TB’ recognising the shared resolve to harness high-level leadership for increased investment, adoption of innovations, and multi-sectoral collaboration to combat TB.

Despite being both preventable and curable, TB remains a public health emergency, with 30 000 people falling ill, and more than 4 000 lives being lost each day globally.

In Zimbabwe, 16 300 TB cases were notified in 2021, from an estimated 30 000 incident cases, translating to a treatment coverage of 54 percent.

Zimbabwe has made significant progress to reduce the burden of TB and has been removed from the list of top 30 high burden countries for TB.

However, the country remains on the top 30 lists for countries double burdened with TB and HIV as well as drug resistant TB making it more critical for the country to find new strategies to curtail the epidemic.