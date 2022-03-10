Zimbabwe commemorates World Kidney Day

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Senior Health Reporter

Zimbabwe today joined in the commemoration of World Kidney Day, a global campaign aimed at raising awareness on the importance of the kidneys to overall health.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a non-communicable disease usually caused by diabetes and hypertension, with cardiovascular disease being the major cause of the early morbidity and mortality sustained by patients with CKD.

As part of efforts to ease the burden of the disease on patients, Premier Service Medical Investment (PSMI) this year funded the provision of free fistula creations for eight kidney patients drawn from both public and private hospitals.

An arteriovenous fistula (AVF) is a permanent access recommended for patients on chronic dialysis.

The operations are being done in partnership with Dr Wilfred Muteweye, a cardiovascular surgeon based in Harare.

The initiative is aimed at raising awareness around kidney disease, whilst closing the knowledge gap on all levels of kidney care.