Zimbabwe close to joining BRICS

President Mnangagwa chats with Vice President Kembo Mohadi on his arrival from Russia at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda.

Kudakwashe Mugari in ST PETERSBURG and Rumbidzai Zinyuke in HARARE

Zimbabwe is edging closer to joining the BRICs economic bloc and its good relations with members will enhance chances of being admitted into the emerging global financial order, President Mnangagwa has said.

Brazil, Russia, India, China founded BRICS in 2009 before South Africa joined a year later. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to join BRICS.

BRICS members are pushing for a new economic order, with a break from the Western aligned Bretton Woods financial order.

Member countries of the grouping are major emerging economies that have joined forces to advance their interests and influence on the global stage.

The formation of BRICS in 2009 marked a significant shift in the balance of global power and economic influence.

As part of strategic efforts by Zimbabwe to strengthen its economic ties and expand its global influence, President Mnangagwa held extensive high-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a focus on Zimbabwe’s interest to join BRICS.

The President said he also discussed Zimbabwe’s potential membership in BRICS with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, emphasising that none of the BRICS nations hold anti-Zimbabwe sentiments.

“On joining BRICS, I discussed that issue with my dear brother, President Putin, telling him that it is our desire to join the bloc. I also had earlier on discussed it with my neighbour, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. The prospects are good because none of the BRICS members are anti-Zimbabwe. We also have excellent relations with China and Brazil.”

BRICS membership could provide Zimbabwe with access to new markets, investment opportunities, and technological cooperation.

President Mnangagwa’s diplomatic overture comes as Zimbabwe seeks to revitalise its economy and shed its Western isolation.

Addressing the preliminary session of the 27th St Petersburg Economic Forum on Friday, President Mnangagwa said the perpetual marginalisation of the Global South was no longer acceptable.

He said a new global order was shaping up, which would usher multiple centres of economic growth, innovation and cultural influence.

“It is regrettable and unacceptable that the collective West continues to pursue hegemonic tendencies that blatantly violate sovereign equality of nations, justice and fairness, as embodied in the United Nations Charter.

“There is general consensus that uni-polarity has no place in modern global politics and international economic relations.”

The BRICS alliance was a deliberate move to unite emerging economic giants, providing them with a stronger collective voice and influence in international affairs.

Over the years, BRICS has evolved from an economic cooperation group to an influential player in global politics, with common objectives and shared interests.

The group’s activities include annual summits, working groups on various topics and initiatives to promote cooperation in areas such as trade, finance and development.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa is back home.

He returned yesterday morning and was welcomed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet ministers, senior Government officials, service chiefs as well as Zanu PF supporters.

In a short address at the airport, the President expressed gratitude over the support being given to Zimbabwe by Russia and South Korea towards national development.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe shares cordial relations with Russia and South Korea and the meetings with the leaders of the countries helped cement the existing ties.

“Thank you for welcoming me back home. I have been away for some time. I went to South Korea for the Korea-Africa Summit. I had the opportunity to speak with the President of South Korea and he pledged his support for Zimbabwe, particularly in agriculture. He promised to assist us with expertise for us to grow our agriculture industry,” he said.

Over 50 African Heads of State attended the summit, which also gave the leaders an opportunity to meet and exchange notes on different issues.

President Mnangagwa said discussions with his South Korean counterpart, President Yoon Suk Yeol, centred on how to further enhance ties between the two countries.

“The President (of South Korea) promised that next year, more South Korean companies would attend the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. I had a chance to speak with the President to see how we can enhance our relationship,” he added.

Zimbabwe could leverage on South Korea’s expertise in growing crops like rice and in the education sector, to advance science and technology.

In Russia, the President said he also had the opportunity to meet President Vladimir Putin to discuss areas of cooperation.

“When we left South Korea, we went to Russia for the (St Petersburg International Economic) Forum. I met with President Putin and we spoke about enhancing cooperation and trade. The relationship between Russia and Zimbabwe dates back a long time and we cannot let negative things said about Russia by other countries come in the way of that relationship,” said the President.

He said President Putin promised to support Zimbabwe in many areas.