Zimbabwe, China launch aviation training

Tina Musonza

Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe and China on Friday joined hands in launching aviation training to promote the country’s airline operations and airline safety.

The advancement of the cooperation came as China offered a twenty-day aviation seminar to train more than five thousand Zimbabwean officials, experts and technicians to promote Zimbabwe’s airline traffic control, airline safety operation and cooperation and efficient airport management in support of Vision 2030.

Speaking at the launch of the Aviation Training and facility building programme, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development permanent secretary Engineer Theodius Chinyanga said Government is committed to providing support to the aviation industry.

“In line with the fulfilment of the Vision 2030, of attaining an upper middle economy, the Ministry is committed to ensuring that our vision for the Aviation sector, of becoming a regional hub of World Class Aviation Services by the year 2030, is attained.

“The Ministry will continue to provide all the necessary support to the Aviation industry for it to contribute strategically to the economic development of our great nation,” he said.

“This has been made possible through the Bilateral Agreement with our all-weather friend. The people’s Republic of China.”

He expressed gratitude and urged participants in the aviation training to make use of the opportunity.

“To all selected participants, I urge you to maximize the opportunity you have been accorded to attend this twenty-day seminar. Congratulations on your nomination for this programme, make the best of the opportunity to broaden your knowledge horizons.”

Academy for International Business Officials, Ministry of Commerce of China Director, Mrs. Wang Xin Xin assured participants of an effective learning model for the project.

“In the next 20 days, through a wealth of classroom lectures, discussions and exchanges and online displays, we will share ideas and plans for the development of civil aviation in China, contribute wisdom and strength to the improvement of civil aviation management in Zimbabwe, and build bridges of exchange and cooperation in the field of aviation between the two countries, she said

In his remarks, Embassy of the people’s Republic of China to the Republic of Zimbabwe, Economic and Commercial counsellor Honourable Huang Minghai said plans for aerospace development are underway.

“The phase two of High Performance Computing project phase will be launched shortly, which is expected to provide stronger support for Zimbabwe’s disaster prevention, as well as aviation and aerospace development.