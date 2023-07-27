Zimbabwe, China bilateral relations second to none

Ambassador Zhou Ding shares a toast with Acting Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Daniel Garwe (centre) and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Aaron Nhepera.

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe and China will continue to advance their bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various areas and deliver tangible benefits to both countries’ peoples as the relationship between the two countries are excellent, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding has said.

Speaking at the 96th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Ambassador Zhou said China has always regarded Zimbabwe as a sincere friend and partner building on the two countries’ traditional friendship and the principle of mutual benefit.

“The past 96 year has seen the PLA’s founding and growth during China’s struggle for national independence and liberation, and witnessed the army’s robust development in the process of China’s reform and opening up,” he said.

“Same as China, the Zimbabwean people and Zimbabwean army have also made enormous sacrifice in their fight for national liberation and thus highly appreciate their hard-won sovereignty and independence. It is worth noting that the PLA shares a long-lasting friendship with the Zimbabwean army, which dates back to 1960s to 1970s.

“The precious memories of our solidarity and synergy between the two armies, are our shared legacy, which continues to shape and inject momentum to our relations nowadays. Last Friday, President Mnangagwa commended five young Zimbabwean trainee pilots for successfully completing their 4-year training courses in China and receiving their wings in Gweru, which vividly reflects the fraternal relations between our two countries and our two militaries.”

Ambassador Zhou said China had embraced a special relationship and hospitality of the Zimbabwean people.

“China is ready to work with Zimbabwe and all peace-loving countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind. And I am fully convinced that Zimbabwean people have the ability and wisdom to follow their chosen path to prosperity and strength.”

Acting Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Daniel Garwe said Zimbabwe would continue to work with China’s PLA in various areas of cooperation as they build the two countries.

“Progressive nations such as the People’s Republic of China have managed to be where they are politically, socially and economically courtesy of a strong military.

“Zimbabwe has been associated with Chinese People’s Liberation Army from the time of the liberation struggle which ushered in our independence in 1980.

“We continue to do so today and in the future as we are both faced with geopolitical threats that seems to destablise our peaceful nations. I urge the People’s Liberation Army to remain resolute in their on and off role of defending Chinese national sovereignty and indeed that of their vulnerable nations,” he said.

The event was attended by senior Government officials, senior Zanu PF members, army officials from different countries and members of the diplomatic call.