Zimbabwe Chess Federation affiliates appeal to SRC

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Chess Federation affiliates have called for an emergency meeting which is likely to see a vote of no confidence to the Collen Tongoona-led executive.

The meeting which is set for this Saturday comes a few months after the federation managed to host Minerva Zimbabwe Open.

In a petition written to the Sports Commission, the affiliates raised many issues mainly to do with finances, corporate governance in the federation which they say is not clear, transparent and does not comply with standards.

After the withdrawal of several sponsors and the resignation of the federation’s vice-president the affiliates feels that something is not going on well at the federation and it need their immediate intervention.

“The undersigned members, here-by petitions the Zimbabwe Chess Federation secretary general in terms of clause 10(b) of the constitution calling for a special general meeting.

“The emergency meeting seeks to question the constitutional reforms and corporate governance matters as there has been no concrete action by the executive committee, having accepted that ZCF is in a constitutional crisis by virtue of not having a constitution recognised by SRC,” they stated.

The affiliates also want to scrutinise the selection criteria used to select athletes across all the divide from provincial to national level.

“We will also take a look on the flaws in the player selection criteria being used by the federation in almost all competitions. We have noted the failure of the executive committee or its composite organs in failure to update or report the financial position of the federation.

“There is disgruntlement emanating from sponsors over constitutional reforms in the federation so there is need to introspect on the suitability of organs of the executive committee, the measures and steps the federation has to take to fully comply with the requirements relating to constitutions by the SRC,” they added.