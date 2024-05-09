Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs seeks global partnerships

George Maponga in Masvingo

The Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs is close to sealing a partnership deal with the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) in a milestone that is expected to accrue positive spin-offs for local industry

The partnership will unlock new avenues for growth by helping local players with strategic business linkages and participation in international trade fairs, among other things.

Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs national secretary, Mr Kurauone Venancio said WASME is already facilitating partnerships between local SMEs and their Indian counterparts.

Nearly 100 SMEs from the Asian nation are seeking partnerships with Zimbabwean entities.

The managing director for Alinial Chartered Accountants, Mr Samuel Makuvire, said the WASME and Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs partnership deal aligns perfectly with objectives of the National Development Strategy (NDS 1).

”NDS 1 prioritises fostering thriving micro, medium and small enterprises to promote job creation, national development, inclusive and sustainable economic growth. It also echoes the aspirations of Vision 2030,” said Mr Makuvire.