Zimbabwe celebrates International Day of Education

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe today joins the rest of the world in celebrating the International Day of Education.

On December 3, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming January 24 as the International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education in bringing global peace and sustainable development.

This year, the day is being commemorated under the theme ‘Learning for lasting peace’, with the idea that education can transform everyone, giving them the knowledge and skills to be peacemakers in their communities.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), this year the day is dedicated to the crucial role education and teachers play in countering hate speech, a phenomenon which has snowballed in recent years with the use of social media, damaging the fabric of societies.

In his International Day of Education remarks, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo said Zimbabwe’s education was the cornerstone for achieving national goals and aspirations.

“Pursuant to this, Government is dedicated to providing quality education at all levels to equip our learners with the necessary tools and skills for success in an ever-changing global landscape. We are committed to promoting inclusivity, equity, and access to education for all citizens, regardless of their gender, socio-economic background, or physical abilities,” he said.