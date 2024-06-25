Zimbabwe athletes back in action

Ellina Mhlanga in Douala, Cameroon

ZIMBABWE are back in action today at the ongoing Confederation of African Athletics Senior Championships with four athletes set to compete later in the day at Japoma Stadium.

Team Zimbabwe had a break on Monday.

The pair of Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Ngoni Makusha will compete in the 200m race this afternoon.

The first two from each heat and six best times across the nine heats qualify for the semi-final.

Makarawu has already secured his ticket for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the 200m and this is part of his preparations.

Makusha, who missed the 100m qualifying time, is attempting qualification in 200m and has a tough task on his hands.

Chengetayi Mapaya is up for triple jump and is chasing Olympics qualification.

Ashley Kamangirira is in the 400m hurdles for women.

The 4x400m relay team is made up of Dennis Hove, Chiyangwa, Gerren Muwishi, and Makusha.

Zimbabwe are up against Benin, Kenya, Botswana, Nigeria and Zambia in the second heat.