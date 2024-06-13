Zimbabwe, Angola discuss water management collaboration

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his Angolan counterpart, Vice President Esperanca da Costa, meet on the sidelines of the Dushanbe Water Process third High-Level International Conference on International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018 - 2028 in Tajikistan.

Mukudzei Chingwere in DUSHANBE, Tajikistan

ZIMBABWE and Angola’s collaboration on management of water, the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) and other areas of possible economic cooperation were discussed yesterday when Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga met Angolan Vice President Esperanca da Costa.

The two met here on the sidelines of the third Dushanbe water process high-level international conference on the International Decade for Action of Water for Sustainable Development, 2018 – 2028.

The two Vice Presidents concurred that the two countries and their regional peers had a lot to learn from each other and had to tap best international practices to achieve the best outcomes.

Speaking after emerging from the meeting, Vice President Chiwenga said he and his Angolan counterpart would take up their recommendations with their Presidents for possible adoption and implementation.

“It was great that I met with my counterpart from Angola on the sidelines of the water conference here in Tajikistan to discuss areas of mutual interest. Water has become a critical component and in Zimbabwe we have now said water is a constitutional right for every Zimbabwean.

“Out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, attainment of the 15 goals is dependent on availability of water. Water is a critical component of human life so we wanted to share what we can do in our SADC region,” said Vice President Chiwenga.

“We shared what we are doing in Zimbabwe and what Angola has done. So we have come up with proposals which we will give to our principals, our Presidents, on how we can work together in the development of water in our region especially looking at KAZA and also issues related to the environment.”

KAZA seeks to establish a world-class transfrontier conservation and tourism destination in the Kavango and Zambezi River basins in Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe and within the context of sustainable development. During the recent KAZA 2024 Heads of State Summit in Zambia, leaders of the five member countries agreed to argue their case for the lifting of the ban on ivory trade at the 20th meeting of the Conference of Parties (CoP20) of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) next year.

Vice President da Costa said: “Water needs to be analysed by us because of the drought which is now a problem in our communities.

Drought has been bringing a lot of problems relating to food and water shortages, making it difficult to develop agriculture, sanitation, population, which brings social instability and conflict.

“We need to find solutions to improve the quality of water in our communities and to develop agriculture, food security, issues related to better health and the environment.

“The Vice President of Zimbabwe proposed that our ministries come together and find ways to improve the situation connected to the KAZA project and all the issues relating to social security and the environment.”