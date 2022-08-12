Zimbabwe among Africa’s top 8 wheat-producing nations

Minister Masuka (left), with Goromonzi Farm owner, Mr Phineas Chin'ono and his wife listening to acting Mashonaland West agronomist, Joseph Nyagweta. The couple has 5 hectares of wheat and 60 of barley.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ZIMBABWE is among the top eight wheat-producing countries in Africa with its 2022 hectarage and yield projections making it the only nation on the continent to cut cereal crop imports.

The country targets to harvest at least 380 000 metric tonnes of wheat from a record of 79 000 hectares this year, enough to take Zimbabwe for 13 months.

Speaking to Chakari commercial farmers in Chegutu district today, Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka said this year’s wheat production was going to make Zimbabwe the only African country to be flour self-sufficient.

The other seven countries that produce wheat but supplement with imports include South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, and Ethiopia among others.

Minister Masuka said while Ethiopia produces at least three million tonnes of wheat yearly, it continues to fail to satisfy its 100 million population which it supplements by imports.